- The listing includes Telegram’s Gram, Polkadot, Filecoin, NEAR, Nervos, Oasis and several other currencies.
- Coinbase also insisted that it will scrutinize digital currencies that are yet to gain a listing.
As per Finance Magnates, Coinbase is expanding its crypto services offering with a possible listing of 17 digital currencies. The list includes major unreleased coins such as Telegram’s Gram, Polkadot, and Filecoin along with Avalanche, Celo, Chia, Coda, Dfinity, Handshake, Kadena, Mobilecoin, NEAR, Nervos, Oasis, Orchid, Solana, and Spacemesh.
The exchange stated:
“Today we’re announcing that we are exploring the addition of a range of new assets. As part of the exploratory process customers may see public-facing APIs and other signs that we are conducting engineering work to potentially support these assets.”
Last month, the exchange revealed its plan to add another eight tokens in its offering. Reportedly, the exchange has also listed Dash on its retail trading program. As of now, the retail trading platform of Coinbase lists Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, USD Coin, XRP, Stellar, Zcash, 0x, Litecoin, and the Basic Attention Token. These are in addition to the dozens of tokens issued on these blockchains. Coinbase also said that it will scrutinize digital currencies that are yet to receive an exchange listing.
“We will continue to evaluate prospective assets against our Digital Asset Framework to assess factors like security, compliance, and the project’s alignment with our mission of creating an open financial system for the world.”
The exchange has not specified any clear timeline concerning the listing of these new currencies. However, it clarified that the listings will be based on the local regulatory standards.
Coinbase stated:
“Our decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review and may be subject to regulatory approval in some jurisdictions. We, therefore, cannot guarantee whether or when any above-listed asset will be listed on a Coinbase product in any jurisdiction.”
