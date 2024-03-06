WIF price hits all-time high, defying crypto market decline and Bitcoin price crash

- WIF price reached a new all-time high of $2.2498 on Wednesday.
- The Solana-ecosystem meme coin saw a massive price surge after its listing on Binance.
- WIF price increase beats the broader crypto market correction, led by Bitcoin’s recent pullback after reaching a new all-time high above $69,000.
The Solana ecosystem-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) hit a new all-time high on Wednesday after Binance said it would list the token in the exchange, defying the general sell-off in cryptocurrency assets following Bitcoin’s correction.
Also read: Dogecoin more than doubles as DOGE joins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI and others in meme coin rally
WIF price sees Binance listing effect
The market capitalization of the Solana-based meme coin WIF exceeded $2.13 billion on Wednesday after the meme coin’s price hit a new all-time high of $2.189 on Binance. WIF price rally is likely catalyzed by Bitcoin’s run to its $69,000 peak and Binance’s listing of the meme coin.
In a blog post, Binance informed traders that WIF would be listed on the exchange on Tuesday. Typically, when Binance announces a token’s listing, its price rallies in response to the announcement, a phenomenon called “the listing effect.”
WIF’s 24-hour trade volume is close to $1 billion on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko data.
WIF/USDT 1-day chart
Crypto expert and influencer Lark Davis said in a tweet on X that the top-performing crypto niche is currently meme coins. As meme coins see a resurgence in their prices, WIF is likely to lead the Solana-based meme coins towards gains in the ongoing cycle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
