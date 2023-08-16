Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers

Share:

Coinbase becomes the first crypto-native exchange to receive approval to roll out Bitcoin and Ethereum futures to eligible US customers, alongside spot trading.

The National Futures Association granted Coinbase approval to operate as a Futures Commission Merchant.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer welcomed the decision while the SEC lawsuit is underway.

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.

The approval, secured by the National Futures Association (NFA) – an entity overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) – represents a key milestone for Coinbase in its path to offer regulated crypto trading to eligible US customers. It also comes at a time when the exchange faces a lawsuit from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coinbase secures approval to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum futures

The exchange had filed an application with the NFA in September 2021 to register as a futures commission merchant, a license that allows investors to buy and sell futures on Coinbase.

In a statement, Coinbase said that the approval represents “a critical milestone” for the company, which will become “the first crypto-native leader to directly offer traditional spot crypto trading alongside regulated and leveraged crypto futures."

Coinbase recently made headlines for the lawsuit brought forward by US financial regulator, the SEC, against the exchange for allegedly operating as an unregistered securities exchange. The exchange’s Layer 2 chain BASE also suffered its second rugpull within days of launch. Find out more about it here.

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, welcomed the approval and thanked the CFTC for providing regulatory clarity.

Grewal acknowledged that the exchange’s legal team is still working on making headway in the lawsuit brought against Coinbase by the US SEC.

Why is future trading important?

In its official announcement, Coinbase notes that the global crypto derivatives market represents around 75% of the total crypto trading volume worldwide. In 2022, Coinbase acquired a CFTC-regulated futures exchange, FairX,known as the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The derivatives exchange is open to third-party brokers, futures commission merchants and market makers. In 2023, Coinbase established a deep liquidity pool on this platform with $4.7 billion in Bitcoin and $2 billion in Ethereum futures.

The approval sets the pace for rollout of these services and products to eligible US customers and bring them alongside crypto spot trading on its exchange, Coinbase said.