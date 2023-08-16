Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin and Cardano prices could be bottoming out

Share:

Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Cardano have each recorded a high ratio of loss transactions compared to profit taking.

The level of loss transactions in BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and ADA climbed to a five-month peak.

The probability of a bounce in prices is higher as large volumes of loss transactions are considered a sign of a market bottom.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) have recorded one of the highest volumes of loss transactions compared to profit taking since March, in a possible sign that the price of these assets has reached a market bottom – or the lowest point after a downtrend – and that an upcoming rebound is in store.

Crypto market bottom signal flashes in ETH, XRP, LTC, ADA and BTC

According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, traders are becoming increasingly complacent when trading assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and ADA. Market participants have failed to find any traction on a rally in these cryptocurrencies since the week of March 1, 2023.

Santiment data shows that the number of traders registering losses compared to those who record profits when trading these cryptocurrencies is at its highest level since March. Historically, a high ratio of loss transactions when compared to any profit taking raises the probability of a bounce in asset prices.

Ratio of on-chain transaction volume profit/loss ratio for top assets as seen on Santiment

As seen in the chart above, at the beginning of March, when loss transactions were also prevalent, altcoin prices bounced shortly after, within a fifteen-day timeframe.

Since the week of March 1, there has been a spike in loss transactions in BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and ADA vs profit taking transactions by users, despite the macroeconomic catalysts and other developments in the crypto ecosystem. If the trend repeats itself, a recovery in the prices of these assets is likely to occur in the short term.

Analyst marks BTC bottom

Crypto analyst behind the Twitter handle @CryptoJelleNL analyzed the Bitcoin price chart and noted that the asset is behaving similarly to the 2015 bear market bottom. If the trend signaled by the analyst plays out, a rally is likely within the next few months.

#Bitcoin is behaving similarly to the 2015 bear market bottom.



If it plays out the same, we are looking at a few more boring months, after which we will finally start rallying.



Accumulation season -- ready for the bull market. pic.twitter.com/VW76veb1Xz — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) August 15, 2023

The analyst marks the ongoing cycle as an accumulation season for a potential upcoming bull market, according to his thesis.

Macroeconomic developments like CPI and PPI releases over the past few weeks have suggested that Bitcoin price is likely sensitive to data releases and events. This could act as a factor in determining where the asset is headed next and whether market participants can expect a price rally soon. Checkout this post for more.