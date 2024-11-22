Coinbase envisages listing of more meme coins amid regulatory optimism

- Coinbase's Vice President Tom Duff Gordon said that the exchange will likely be able to offer services related to smaller crypto tokens, including meme coins.
- The executive anticipates regulatory clarity and market expansion under Donald Trump’s administration, driven by his pro-crypto stance.
- Coinbase faces legal hurdles from the SEC, including accusations of operating an unregistered securities exchange.
Donald Trump's expected return to the White House creates excitement in the cryptocurrency sector, especially at Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange. The platform is optimistic that the new administration will focus on regulatory clarity, which could lead to more token listings, including popular meme coins.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s VP of International Policy, discussed the company's strategy for expanding its offerings.“Once the Trump administration provides clearer details about its plans for the digital-asset sector, Coinbase will have greater opportunities to engage with projects and tokens that were previously inaccessible,” he said.
Trump's victory spurs crypto market revival
The crypto market has significantly risen amid expectations that Donald Trump will implement policies supporting cryptocurrencies. Trump's promise to hire crypto-friendly regulators and his plan for a strategic Bitcoin store are major changes from how strict regulators have been in the last years.
Coinbase will expand its listings to include smaller tokens like meme coins, which continue to thrive despite increased regulatory scrutiny.
Although Coinbase is a well-known venue for major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, it struggles to increase the availability of tokens. US authorities, especially the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have caused significant legal challenges and pose a significant threat by labeling several cryptocurrencies as securities. Coinbase is under an SEC lawsuit for running as an unregistered securities exchange and inappropriately providing staking services,
Coinbase is diversifying operations to lessen reliance on the unstable US market. In 2023 the company launched a global platform in 38 countries, including major markets like Singapore, Australia, and France. It also launched a derivatives exchange in Bermuda to access high-volume international trading markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon joins forces with WSPN to expand stablecoin adoption
WSPN, a stablecoin infrastructure company based in Singapore, has teamed up with Polygon Labs to make its stablecoin, WUSD, more useful in payment and decentralized finance.
Coinbase envisages listing of more meme coins amid regulatory optimism
Donald Trump's expected return to the White House creates excitement in the cryptocurrency sector, especially at Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange. The platform is optimistic that the new administration will focus on regulatory clarity, which could lead to more token listings, including popular meme coins.
Cardano's ADA leaps to 2.5-year high of 90 cents as whale holdings exceed $12B
As Bitcoin (BTC) gets closer to the $100,000 mark for the first time — it crossed $99,000 earlier Friday — capital is rotating into alternative cryptocurrencies, creating a buzz in the broader crypto market.
Shiba Inu holders withdraw 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens from exchange
Shiba Inu trades slightly higher, around $0.000024, on Thursday after declining more than 5% the previous week. SHIB’s on-chain metrics project a bullish outlook as holders accumulate recent dips, and dormant wallets are on the move, all pointing to a recovery in the cards.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.