Charlie Munger despises Bitcoin but acknowledges the cryptocurrency’s success

- Legendary investor Charlie Munger stated that he finds Bitcoin "disgusting" and hates its success.
- The 97-year-old has long been a crypto critic and highlighted the volatility and lack of regulation of the new asset class.
- Munger further commented that BTC is an artificial substitute for gold.
Bitcoin has seen a phenomenal run this year and is now up by nearly 100% year-to-date. Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger said he hates the bellwether cryptocurrency’s success.
A financial product invented out of thin air
During the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting streamed live on May 1, 97-year-old Munger recently publicly opined that Bitcoin is “disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”
The billionaire investor stated that Bitcoin is a currency that is useful to kidnappers and extortionists. He said that he is not fond of a new financial product that is just made out of thin air and added:
Of course I hate the Bitcoin success, and I don’t welcome a currency that’s so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air.
The legendary investor has long taken an anti-Bitcoin stance, criticizing the pioneer cryptocurrency for its extreme volatility and lack of regulation. He believes that the digital asset is too volatile to be used as a medium of exchange.
While Bitcoin has held its narrative as digital gold, Munger suggested that the leading cryptocurrency is a kind of “artificial substitute for gold.” He added:
Since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin.
A five-year put on every cryptocurrency
Responding to Munger at the annual meeting, Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said, “I’m alright on that one.” The American investor did not want to comment directly on the cryptocurrency to avoid grief from people are long.
However, Buffett has already made plenty of remarks on the crypto market, with his infamous comment on Bitcoin, saying it is “rat poison squared.” He expressed that the digital asset market has encouraged a gambling impulse and was displeased at people treating the industry as a casino.
Buffett has also repeatedly emphasized that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are risky and worthless. He believes that the new asset class has no value and does not produce anything.
The CEO complimented blockchain – the technology behind cryptocurrencies. However, he continues to hold the belief that BTC is a delusion. Buffett explained:
In terms of cryptocurrencies generally, I can say almost with certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it, but I would never short a dime's worth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend
Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement. As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ...
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls’ quest to $2 reaches halfway point
XRP price surged nearly 20%, hitting a resistance level at $1.65. A 10% pullback that allows the buyers to recuperate seems likely before the next leg begins. Slicing through the supply barrier at $1.76 is crucial ...
MATIC comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook
MATIC price has retraced nearly 21% since hitting an all-time high at $0.947 on April 30. This pullback could evolve into a steep correction if the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.734 gives in.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.