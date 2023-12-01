Charles Hoskinson and XRP community in loggerheads again, debate on Ethereum’s free pass resurfaces

Share:

Charles Hoskinson has addressed the rumors of Joseph Lubin of ConsenSys bribing the SEC to go after XRP.

Hoskinson finds himself in a similar situation as Brad Garlinghouse, as the SEC considers ADA an “investment contract” in its lawsuit.

The Cardano founder has asked the XRP community to present evidence of the bribery allegations and dispels the rumors.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, engaged in a debate with the XRP community over the rumors of ConsenSys founder, Joseph Lubin, bribing the US financial regulator. The rumors seem unfounded and the XRP community has failed to present evidence supporting the claims.

Charles Hoskinson addresses rumors surrounding Ripple lawsuit

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano is one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Hoskinson has been embroiled in a debate with the XRP community over alleged rumors of ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin bribing the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to give Ethereum a “free pass” and go after Ripple. Here free pass meant Ethereum was allowed to conduct business as usual while Ripple was hit by a lawsuit.

It is important to note that Hoskinson currently finds himself in a similar situation to Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, in 2020. The US SEC slammed Ripple with a lawsuit, alleging the unregistered sale of securities, here securities meaning XRP. The SEC has listed Cardano as an investment contract in its lawsuit against Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange. It is therefore clear that the regulator considered Cardano an investment contract.

Hoskinson commented on the rumors stating that the XRP community needs to present evidence to back its claims, or else he finds it a “grand conspiracy.”

For the argument that Joe bribed the SEC to go after XRP that is the conclusion. That is the entire point of calling it a grand conspiracy. The free pass has nothing to do with the case against Ripple. They are unrelated events. Two years now and you haven't provided any evidence… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 30, 2023

Joseph Lubin is involved here as ConsenSys is software production studio that offers clients enterprise Ethereum solutions. The tight relationship between ConsenSys and Ethereum gave rise to the rumors, however, no evidence of bribery has been presented so far.