Bitcoin nearly 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, BTC holders await approval of Spot ETF

- Bitcoin is now 20,780 blocks away from the fourth halving event.
- Asset manager Ric Edelman says financial advisors are waiting for BTC Spot ETF approval to provide Bitcoin to clients.
- BTC price is on track to hit its $40,000 target according to a crypto analyst.
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is at $38,141, on Binance. BTC yielded 2.27% gains in the past week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin closer to halving event, Spot ETF approval anticipation brews
- Bitcoin’s halving events are considered key milestones in the asset’s cycle. Halving helps counteract inflation in Bitcoin and maintain the asset’s scarcity. The fourth halving event is scheduled for April 2024 and BTC is now 20,780 blocks away from it, according to data from buybitcoinworldwide.
Bitcoin halving clock
- Bitcoin Spot ETF approval anticipation is brewing among holders. Ric Edelman, founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP), believes that 77% of advisors are waiting for spot Bitcoin ETF approvals to provide crypto asset exposure for clients.
- Edelman revealed that a recent survey indicated that 47% of financial advisors personally own Bitcoin, this gives credibility to their recommendation to clients, according to the asset manager.
- MicroStrategy, one of the largest BTC holding institutions added 16,130 Bitcoins to its holdings, at an average price of $36,785 per token. The business intelligence firm now holds 174,530 BTC, worth nearly $5.28 billion, with an average price of $30,252. More institutions are expected to line up to acquire BTC tokens, likely when a batch approval for Spot Bitcoin ETFs comes.
MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 16,130 BTC for ~$593.3 million at an average price of $36,785 per #bitcoin. As of 11/29/23, @MicroStrategy now hodls 174,530 $BTC acquired for ~$5.28 billion at an average price of $30,252 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/hSEZyzGBsr— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 30, 2023
Technical Analysis: $40,000 is a magnet for Bitcoin
Bitcoin price sustained above the $38,000 level, yielding 1% gains on the day. Pseudonymous crypto analyst, CryptoKaleo, evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and identified $40,000, as a magnet for Bitcoin price. The analyst predicts a BTC price rally to $40,000.
BTC/USDT 1-hour chart
Alex RTB, analyst behind the X handle @rutradebtc reaffirms Kaleo’s prediction and argued that BTC is likely to hit the $40,000 target this week. The analyst identified an ascending triangle setup in the Bitcoin price chart, a bullish continuation pattern.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
A daily candlestick close below $37,500 is likely to invalidate the bullish thesis for Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
