LINK/USD exploded again even though the digital asset was already overextended.

LINK bulls are extremely strong right now and eying up $18.

It’s definitely hard to predict when LINK’s rally will stop or at least pause as it seems the digital asset is not facing a lot of selling pressure. ChainLink is currently trading at $17 after a brief pullback towards $16 but the bullish momentum remains strong.

LINK/USD daily chart

Clearly, LINK’s momentum is unstoppable even though the daily RSI is extremely overextended. The trading volume has been increasing significantly over the past week which indicates the breakout is not just a random pump.

Bulls have defended the daily 12-EMA several times in a row and bounced quite hard from it.