- Chainlink price has suffered major retracements since the middle of November.
- LINK has suffered losses in excess of 60% from the November high.
- A mean reversion test to $26 is highly probable.
Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. However, buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system – and this has developed a possible early entry on the Point and Figure chart.
Chainlink price develops aggressive, bullish buy opportunity
Chainlink price could be poised to regain its mantle of a leader and outperformer of the cryptocurrency market. Its $0.25/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart has developed one of the most potent bullish reversal patterns in Point and Figure analysis: the Bullish Shakeout.
The Bullish Shakeout is only valid if the broader market has been in an uptrend (which Chainlink has been in). The Bullish Shakeout is also a progenitor of new rallies and bullish continuations – they are often where the exact major or minor swing lows appear.
The hypothetical long entry idea for Chainlink price is a buy stop order at $18.50, a stop loss at $17.50, and a profit target at $26.00. This trade represents a 7.50:1 reward for the risk. The profit target is derived from the Vertical Profit Target Method in Point and Figure Analysis. A trailing stop of two to three boxes would help protect any implied profit post entry.
The profit target coincides with a massive confluence of resistance zones on the weekly Ichimoku chart. Between the $25.50 and $29.00 price ranges are the 50% Fibonacci retracement ($25.50), the weekly Kijun-Sen ($25.88), the weekly Tenkan-Sen ($26.86), Senkou Span B ($28.46), and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement ($29.00). Therefore, for Chainlink price to return to a clear bull market, it will need to close at or above the $35 value area.
LINK/USDT $0.25/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
To invalidate the expected bullish bounce, Chainlink price would need to have a daily or weekly close below last week’s low of $15.30. In that event, a new flash-crash to the 2021 low at $10.30 is highly probable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Floki Inu price ready to retest $0.0002
Floki Inu price continues to trade in a direction it has traded since its inFloki Inu price continues to trade in a direction it has traded since its inception: lower. However, some evidence developing may limit how much of a decrease FLOKI might experience.
Algorand looks oversold as ALGO enters relief rally
Algorand price had been trading in a protracted range for roughly ten weeks until a false breakout during the week of November 19th occurred. Last week saw the broader cryptocurrency market ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos rebound after finding support
Bitcoin price suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. Ethereum price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP price has upcoming Kumo Twist ...
Ethereum bears take a breather at the psychological support level
Ethereum has recently retreated from its all-time highs around 4780, and now faces the psychological block of 3700, which is proving difficult to overcome shortly. It is likely that bulls will defend ...
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.