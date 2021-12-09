Chainlink price to provide buy opportunity before LINK surges 35%

- Chainlink price witnessed a sell-off after setting up a local top at $23.31.
- The resulting downswing is likely to knock LINK down to $19.03, providing bargain hunters with an opportunity to accumulate.
- A breakdown of the range low at $17.23 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price is preparing for a move lower as its bullish momentum begins to wane. This downtrend, albeit bearish in the short term, will provide investors with an opportunity to accumulate LINK at a discount. It will also allow them to position themselves for a quick run-up to set higher highs.
Chainlink price looks ready for more gains
Chainlink price rose 35% between December 6 and December 8 to set a swing high at $23.31. This run-up faced exhaustion at the end of the upswing, resulting in a sideways movement that is currently breaking lower.
So far, LINK has dropped 5.3% and from the looks of it, more is yet to come. The 50% retracement level at $20.27 is the first support level that the oracle token will encounter. But, market participants can expect Chainlink price to bounce off the 70.5% retracement level at $19.03.
A reversal here is likely to propel LINK to tackle the range high at $23.31. Clearing this hurdle will open the path for Chainlink price to take on the next resistance barrier at $25.62. This run-up from $19.03 to $25.62 would constitute a 35% ascent.
Although a continuation of the rally beyond $25.62 is likely for Chainlink price, investors need to exercise caution beyond this point., especially considering the choppy nature of the cryptocurrency market.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Chainlink price fails to hold above the 79% retracement level at $18.51, there is a high chance the oracle token will retest the range low at $17.23.
If LINK produces a lower low below this barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to provide buy opportunity before LINK surges 35%
Chainlink price is preparing for a move lower as its bullish momentum begins to wane. This downtrend, albeit bearish in the short term, will provide investors with an opportunity to accumulate LINK at a discount. It will also allow them to position themselves for a quick run-up to set higher highs.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84 as Polygon presented a bullish chart pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb. MATIC price has formed an ascending triangle on the daily chart.
EOS community votes to fire and cut off payments to Block.one
The EOS community has decided to halt ongoing payments to the company behind the blockchain’s network, Block.one. Through a super-majority consensus, the community claims that the firm is no longer acting in the network’s best interests.
Uniswap price recovers slowly as UNI eyes a 30% upswing
Uniswap price has been on a slow uptrend for quite some time. This move comes as the crypto markets are starting to recover from the brutal sell-off witnessed on December 4. The recent run-up shows that UNI is ready for a quick retracement ...
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.