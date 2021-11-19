Chainlink price to provide sell opportunity before LINK continues its 20% crash

- Chainlink price has slipped past a crucial support level at $29.82, indicating a start to a steeper correction.
- LINK might provide trapped investors a chance to offload at the $27.61 resistance barrier before heading to $22.24.
- A daily close above $31.46 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Chainlink price has seen a massive descent over the past week, and from the looks of it, the bearish regime has a higher probability of continuing. With the big crypto showing weakness, altcoins, including LINK, are likely correct to stable support levels.
Chainlink price prepares for more losses
Chainlink price pierced the 1-day supply zone, ranging from $36.70 to $44.76 on November 10, but failed. This development led to a 31% correction to where LINK currently trades, at $26.54. During this downswing, Chainlink price has not only sliced through the $31.46 support floor but also the 50% retracement level at $29.82.
Since the crypto market looks like it is crumbling under immense selling pressure, market participants can expect Chainlink price to continue going lower. However, investors can expect a relief bounce to retest the $27.61 or $29.82 resistance barriers. This move will allow the buyers to offload their holdings.
A failure to flip these hurdles into support levels will confirm the bearish thesis and trigger Chainlink price to crash 20% to $22.24. This downswing will indicate that LINK will shatter the range low at $23.26.
In some cases, the correction could extend to $21.02, indicating a 24% drop from $27.61.
LINK/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if Chainlink price produces a daily close above $29.82, it will hint that the buyers are trying for a comeback. However, a confirmation of this upswing and the invalidation of the bearish thesis will arrive after LINK produces a higher high above $31.46.
In this case, LINK could continue its ascent and retest the $35.06 resistance barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price to steepen its downtrend as AXS eyes 20% correction
Axie Infinity price has been on a steady downtrend since November 6 after multiple failed attempts to rally higher. This correction has pushed AXS below a crucial level and hints that a further downswing is likely.
India to only allow pre-approved cryptocurrencies trading on exchanges
India wants to tighten regulation around cryptocurrencies by only allowing certain digital assets to be traded on crypto exchanges. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that this process is currently under discussion and that the government plans to introduce and pass a law for the new asset class in the parliamentary session this month.
Solana price to aim for new all-time high at $325 if bulls enter at critical support
Solana price is approaching a critical support level that could determine the near-term outlook for SOL. The Ethereum-killer continues to present a bullish outlook with its next optimistic target at $325, but if the crucial foothold fails to hold, the token could be at risk of a 34% decline.
XRP flash-crash to $0.80 ahead unless buyers enter at support
XRP price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has experienced significant bearish activity with persistent selling pressure throughout the trading day. Bears have been successful at testing and breaching critical support levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.