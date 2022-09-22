- Chainlink price rallies over 3% in the European session as the dust settles after the Fed rate decision.
- LINK price might be printing profit, there is a systemic risk that more dollar strength will come in.
- Short-term traders will jump on this short-term buy opportunity, while medium-term traders will look to short yet again.
Chainlink (LINK) price perfectly reflects the current situation with some short-term upward potential as the dust settles after the sell-off on Wednesday, on the back of the FOMC. On the one hand, market expectations are getting so elevated that a rate decision that falls in line gets published with the currency selling off, which was the case for the Swiss franc this morning. In these fast-moving markets, there are opportunities for bulls to jump on some intraday rallies, as more medium-term traders focus on the message of Powell that more rate hikes will come and that the Fed will act without hesitation to bring inflation down, regardless of its recessionary impact.
LINK price sees traders evaluating Powell’s message
Chainlink price has some more room for upside in the short-term as several currencies sell-off with both Norway and Switzerland issuing rate hikes in line with analysts, triggering sell-offs in both currencies. Meanwhile, the BoJ has intervened in markets and triggered a sell-off in USD/JPY and EUR/JPY, strengthening the yen. In doing so, cryptocurrencies are getting pulled upwards in the spillover effect and LINK price is currently printing 3% of profits, with a possible $7.50 price target for today or tomorrow.
LINK price in the medium-term, however, remains a sell as these interventions only have a very short-term effect and could see a quick unwinding of the current levels back to Wednesday or Tuesday. This means that Chainlink price could rally up to $7.50 at which level it is likely to receive a firm rejection from the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average capping to the topside. A pullback would result in a tumble to $6.50 and possibly even lower towards $5.50, with price action underpinned by the monthly S1 and the low of May.
LINK/USD Daily chart
More risk to the downside could come as bears will use those short-term rallies to build up further short positions against LINK and go long the dollar. At a certain point, a tipping point will have been reached, and a short sell-off could be triggered with price action shooting through $5.26. A double band at $5.02 will be waiting to catch the falling knife, but that is no insurance against LINK falling to $4.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price’s liquidity fractal strikes again, forecasts 20% upside
Cardano price shows a repeating pattern before it triggers an explosive run-up. This has been mentioned as a liquidity fractal in previous articles. The fractal is simple and involves collecting the sell-stop liquidity below previously formed lows.
NFTs lead Central and Southern Asia’s $932 billion worth of crypto adoption: Chainalysis report
The crypto market is one of the most rapidly developing industries, and with every passing day, more and more people are becoming a part of it. While initially, it was due to the prospect of profits and ROIs, the situation is gradually changing.
Tron fails a 17-month-old downtrend despite 45% on-chain activity growth within a week
The Justin Sun cryptocurrency can be seen adhering to the bearishness persisting in the market generated due to the recent crashes. Tron investors, however, do not seem to be pulling away from the crypto network.
Why traders should keep a close eye on the Ethereum Classic price
Ethereum Classic price is one everyday traders’ immediate radar as the potential for another countertrend rally lingers amidst the current selloff. Since September 6, the Ethereum Classic price has lost 30% of its market value.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.