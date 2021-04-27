Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK eyes 10% gains despite technicals' sell signal

- Chainlink price has appreciated almost 13% after hitting a low of $30.89.
- The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal indicates that LINK is due for a correction.
- A decisive close above the MRI’s breakout line at $36.46 will invalidate all the bearish signs and kick-start a rally toward $39.
Chainlink price has stayed lull despite other altcoins continuing to rally. However, such a low volatile, choppy phase might be over for LINK as it looks to surge to a crucial resistance level.
Chainlink price at make-or-break point
Chainlink price has seen a considerable choppy movement as it tried finding a bottom after the first crash. However, the bears triumphed, pushing LINK to a new low. Here, buyers accumulated the oracle token catapulting it 13% to retest the immediate swing highs.
Now, LINK is at crossroads and needs to decide on a direction. If the swing lows get taken out, the oracle token will see a 10% ascent to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.98. If it fails, it could revisit the demand zone that extends from $31.49 to $32.70.
Supporting the corrective scenario is the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), which has flashed a cycle top signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick on the 4-hour chart. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Adding to the short-term bearish outlook is the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $36.32 and $35.40, acting as resistance levels along with the MRI’s breakout line at $36.46. Hence, Chainlink price could retrace anywhere between 6% to 10%, which is within the area of support mentioned above.
Despite the pessimistic bias, this correction is expected to be ephemeral. So, a bounce from the immediate demand barrier seems logical. Hence, investors can expect LINK to bounce 16% to $38.98.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
Invalidation of the bullish outlook could occur if the demand barrier fails to support the short-term correction in Chainlink price. A solid candlestick close below $30.95 will confirm this.
In such a case, market participants can look to $28.96 to support the resulting sell-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
