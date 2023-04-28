Chainlink price heads for low-hanging fruit of 5% gain as bulls try to overcome price cap

- Chainlink price has bulls trying to attack a bearish cap since Thursday.
- LINK continues its squeeze in ASIA PAC on Friday and looks primed for a breakout at any moment.
- Expect to see a quickie run-up toward $7.50 with a vital close after the US session.
Chainlink (LINK) price sees bulls performing a big squeeze against bears since the rejection against $7.50 on Thursday. Later in that session bulls performed a bear trap and are dragging price action back up toward the current price cap. The squeeze is set to break higher as bears are bound to snap under pressure and will need to buy in the market in order to cover their loss. This should lead to a 5% jump in LINK price later on Friday.
Chainlink price to see positive evolution heading higher
Chainlink price is drawing a perfect squeeze on the chart since bears tried to run price action into the ground in early Thursday trading. Bulls kept their calm, bought the dip and are in the process of hitting bears where it hurts: in their trading balance. With continuous higher lows, bulls are squeezing bears out of their positions until they snap.
In terms of positioning on the chart, it makes sense that current price action resides near the red descending trend line. Expect that once bears snap under the buying pressure, they will be forced to buy as well in order to close their short positions. LINK will jump above the red descending price cap and pop toward $7.50 where a daily close above could bring more gains over the weekend and into next week.
LINK/USD 4H-chart
The level near $7.16 could be a hard nut to crack though as not only the red descending trendline is acting as a cap. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also throwing its weight in as well in favor of the bears. In case another rejection follows suit, expect to see a break below the low of Thursday and print a new low for this week. That could be seen around $6.40 near the monthly S1 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin kicks FLOKI and Shiba Inu to the curb with least percentage of holders underwater
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki continue to rival for dominance in the crypto ecosystem. Of the three meme coins, DOGE has the least percentage of holders that are currently underwater, or sitting on unrealized losses at the current price level.
Filecoin proprietary FWS goes live, touted as the decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Service
Filecoin (FIL), a blockchain-based storage network has announced the premiere of its proprietary Filecoin Web Service (FWS), advertised to be a cloud-based decentralized alternative to tech moguls such as Amazon Web Services (AMS) and Microsoft Azure, among others.
Coinbase issues official response to SEC's Wells Notice
FXStreet reported about Coinbase receiving a broad and hazy Wells notice from the SEC in March. In the latest development, the US-based exchange has made an official response to the regulator, providing both written and video submissions to the SEC.
PCE Preview: Crypto market outlook around US Personal Consumer Expenditures release
The Department of Commerce is expected to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March on Friday April 28 at 12:30 GMT. The PCE data is popular for representing evolving inflation in the US and its relation to the changes in consumer behavior.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.