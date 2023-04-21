- Chainlink price slipped to $7.2 after charting a five-month high earlier this week.
- Nearly 16% of all investors that exited the market between December and January are yet to return to the network.
- The lack of conviction is visible in the whales as well, who dumped about $17 million worth of LINK in less than a week.
Chainlink price was performing exceptionally earlier this week when the altcoin charted five-month highs. However, soon after, the cryptocurrency came crashing down, and investors seemed to be doubling down on their skepticism that has been persisting since December 2022.
Chainlink price fall strengthens pessimism
Chainlink price put up solid gains between April 12 and 18 when the altcoin rallied by nearly 20% to mark a new year-to-date high at $8.5. Over the next three days, the Oracle network token declined by more than 15% to trade at $7.2 at the time of writing.
LINK/USD 1-day chart
This fall in Chainlink price reinstated the somewhat dissipating skepticism that investors have been holding out since December 2022. Following the FTX collapse in November, the crypto market began crashing, and LINK holders started exiting the network.
Over the course of the next month until January, over 120,000 addresses were wiped out, and the total addresses that held LINK fell to 619,000.
Chainlink addresses with balance
Even after three months since then, these investors have not returned as total addresses continue to linger at 619,000, with some dips observed in March again. This skepticism extends to the investors that exist on the network as well, given the active addresses have been averaging 2,200.
The active address ratio, which shows the total number of investors conducting transactions against the total 619,000 addresses, currently sits at 0.4%. Lack of support from the token holders will always be a bane for price recovery, which is the case for Chainlink right now.
Chainlink active address ratio
The cryptocurrency’s whales, too, have been meek in their activity. Over the last two days following the 15% crash in Chainlink price, cohorts holding 100,000 to 1 million LINK sold off over 2.4 million LINK worth close to $16.5 million.
Chainlink whale activity
Investors are still holding out hope for an alt season sometime soon, which would be the next major opportunity for Chainlink price to rally again. Should it fail to do so, LINK holders might become even more pessimistic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
