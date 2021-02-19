Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Chainlink price gears up for new all-time highs following breakout

Cryptos |
  • Chainlink price had a significant breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern.
  • The digital asset has a price target of $38 in the long-term.
  • Large Chainlink holders have taken profits from their positions.

Chainlink price just had another significant breakout towards $35.5, almost beating the all-time high of $35.69 established on February 14. Nonetheless, the bullish momentum continues as LINK aims for $38 in the long-term.

Chainlink price on the verge of a 10% move

Chainlink had a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart with a price target of $38. After a brief pause at $35.5, it seems that LINK is ready to resume the bullish momentum. 

link price

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

In the longer-term, Chainlink could be aiming for more. On the 12-hour chart, the digital asset remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel with a resistance trendline located at $36.67. A breakout above this point has the potential to drive Chainlink price towards $48.3. 

link price

LINK/USD 12-hour chart

However, the concentration of whales holding Chainlink has significantly diminished in the past two weeks. Large holders with 100,000 to 1,000,000 LINK ($3,500,000 to $35,000,000) have exited the network, from a peak of 283 holders on February 3 to 262 currently. 

link price

LINK Holders Distribution chart

This metric indicates that whales have been taking profits as they probably expect the digital asset to see a pullback eventually. 

link price

LINK/USD 12-hour chart

A rejection from the upper trendline of the ascending parallel channel at $36.6 would push Chainlink price down to $31.6, which is the lower boundary of the pattern. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin springboards toward $55,000, as market cap nears $1 trillion

Bitcoin springboards toward $55,000, as market cap nears $1 trillion

Bitcoin has started another rally to new all-time highs after settling above $50,000. The flagship cryptocurrency’s market capitalization is making a gigantic leap toward $1 trillion.

More Bitcoin News

BNT on-chain metrics keep the spectacular rally on track

BNT on-chain metrics keep the spectacular rally on track

Bancor's price has rallied over 120% from its former all-time high and 1,165% from the lows in November 2020. The persistent rise in value has kept investor interest high in the altcoin, at the time of writing exchanging hands at $5.58. 

More Bancor News

XTZ gears up for 44% move to new all-time highs

XTZ gears up for 44% move to new all-time highs

Tezos is primed for another upswing after securing support at $3.7. The need to find support came after XTZ was rejected from the all-time high of $5.65. A technical breakout hints at the price rallying another 44% to new record highs of $6.55.

More Tezos News

DASH hits another colossal milestone as $600 beckons

DASH hits another colossal milestone as $600 beckons

The Dash rally is catching momentum after achieving its technical breakout target. At the time of writing, the token is seeking support above $300. A comprehensive look at the weekly chart shows that the rally is halfway to $600.

More Dash News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

