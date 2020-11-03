Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK remains fundamentally strong despite weak support

- Chainlink development activity rises after achieving 29 integrations in October.
- LINK/USD could plunge to the primary support between $7 and $8 if the price closes below $10.
The Chainlink bulls are working around the clock to ensure that the short-term support at $10 is defended at all costs. The struggle to protect this support comes after LINK was rejected at $13. At the moment, the decentralized oracle live price feed token has a value of $10.4. anchor at $10 must remain intact for Chainlink to avert losses as far as $7.
Chainlink fundamentals suggest consistent network growth
According to Santiment, a renowned platform for on-chain data, development activity within the Chainlink network has been rising since mid-October. The growth pattern is validated by the bar chart below. In general terms, an increase in development activity points towards the asset's sustainability and longevity. In other words, it means that investors can hold such an asset for the long term.
Chainlink development activity chart
Chainlink adds 29 integrations in October
Chainlink has focused from the beginning on providing the most secure decentralized oracle price feeds and on-chain data for other smart contract projects in the industry. Therefore, collaborations and integrations are two of the strategic techniques the project uses to ensure continuity and relevance.
In October, Chainlink achieved at least 29 integrations. The network has 315 LINK integrations that include 74 blockchains, 98 decentralized finance (DeFi), 23 data providers and 44 nodes. In conjunction with the earlier mentioned development activity, Chainlink seems better positioned for a bright future.
Chainlink integrations
Chainlink hunts for formidable support
LINK/USD recently broke out of an ascending wedge pattern, adding credence to the bearish narrative in the wake of the rejection at $13. The downtrend stretched under the 200 Simple Moving Average, where it retested the critical support at $10.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hit the oversold region amid the widespread losses reported on Tuesday. A reversal is likely to come into the picture if the RSI sustains motion towards the midline.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
However, when all technical levels are considered, the path of least resistance remains downwards. Besides, the 200 SMA limits price action ahead of other resistance zones highlighted by the 50 SMA and 100 SMA. Consequently, closing under the crucial $10 level will validate the bearish outlook and probably extend the losses to the primary support range between $7 and $9.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
