- Chainlink price was unable to hold the lower trendline of a symmetrical triangle.
- LINK has been trading heavy over the last two days.
- The $25.70 support is critical for the bullish thesis in the short-term.
Chainlink price has had a difficult time trying to slice through the $31.50 resistance barrier over the past month. But the most recent rejection could have serious ramifications.
Chainlink price affected by magnet effect
After peaking at a high of $31.50 on March 9, Chainlink price took an 18% nosedive below the symmetrical triangle’s lower trendline at $27.60. LINK continues to trade below this crucial price hurdle on the 4-hour chart.
The magnet effect of the triangle’s lower trendline is keeping Chainlink price from plummeting. If the effect breaks, LINK will likely quickly drop to the March 5 low at $25.70. A lack of buying pressure around this level will leave the bears the opportunity to drive LINK down to the February low at $21.00.
Such a significant downswing would represent a nearly 24% correction from current prices.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Nonetheless, if LINK bulls can take command around $25.70 and push prices above the symmetrical triangle’s upper trendline, there is ample room to rally. Resistance would materialize at the all-time high at $37.00, followed by the topside trendline starting in June 2019 and passing through the August 2020 high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run on hold as Bitcoin hunts formidable support
Cryptocurrencies seem to have engaged thrust reverses amid the bull run, perhaps to take a breather. Bitcoin was purged from highs above $61,000 on Monday in the declines that affected almost the entire market.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA sees new all-time highs ahead of Anchor Protocol release
LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.
Aave price eying up 50% move as AMM Market gets released
The Aave protocol has finally released its new AMM Liquidity Pool while AAVE price is on the verge of bursting. The pool will support several Uniswap V2 LP tokens.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ primed for a 45% upswing
Chiliz price looks primed to reverse and retest previous all-time highs as the downward trend seems to have reached exhaustion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.