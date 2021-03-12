Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

Chainlink price on the brink of a massive crash, according to technicals

Cryptos |
  • Chainlink price has formed an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart.
  • The digital asset faces robust resistance above and it’s on the verge of a breakdown.
  • LINK bulls must defend a critical support level to avoid a huge crash.

Chainlink price has been trading in a weak 12-hour uptrend but is once again on the brink of a significant breakdown below a key support level. 

Chainlink price at major risk of a crash

On the 12-hour chart, Chainlink has been trading inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern since December 24, 2020. Once again, the digital asset is on the verge of a breakdown below the key support trendline at $27.

link price

LINK/USD 12-hour chart

Losing this key level will drive Chainlink price down by 40% towards a low of $16. This theory is reinforced by the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart, which shows steep resistance above $28, but extremely weak support below in comparison.

link price

LINK IOMAP chart

The most significant support area is located between $27 and $28, with 8.27 million LINK in volume. Again, a breakdown below this point will quickly drive Chainlink price towards a target of $16. 

link price

LINK/USD 12-hour chart

On the other hand, if LINK bulls can hold the key support level at $27 which coincides with the 50-SMA, the likelihood of a massive rebound towards the upper trendline will increase. The long-term price target for this would be about $48.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.

More Litecoin News

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.

More Enjin Coin News

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.

More Zcash News

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.

More VeChain News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location