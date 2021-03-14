Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could lift off to a new all-time high

- Chainlink is nearing a potentially massive breakout pointing to highs above $40.
- The IOMAP chart reveals a stronger on-chain front based on the immediate robust support.
- Closing the day under $30 may delay the upswing, forcing Chainlink to retest support at $27.
Chainlink is consolidating after it hit a barrier marginally under $32. The sideways price action means the bullish and bearish momentum is canceling out. However, LINK appears to have a bullish impulse, based on the short-term analysis.
Chainlink steadies for a 36% move
The 4-hour chart has printed a vivid ascending triangle. This pattern is regarded as bullish and forms after a significant price movement followed by consolidation. A horizontal line connects the relatively equal peaks while an ascending trendline links the higher lows.
A breakout is usually anticipated as the triangle matures. Ascending triangle patterns hint at a colossal but precise breakout target, measured from the highest to the lowest points. For instance, the chart shows that Chainlink may swing higher by 36% and trade a new record high around $44.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Chainlink must hold above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart to sustain the uptrend. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirms the uptrend as it moves closer to crossing into the positive territory.
The IOMAP model firmly reinforces the uptrend by revealing the absence of robust resistance. In other words, a breakout has the potential of becoming massively bullish and pave the way for gains above $40.
On the downside, the model brings to light immense resistance zones. For instance, the region running from $29 to $30. Here, nearly 20,600 addresses had previously bought around 50.4 million LINK. Other support zones are massive but not as robust; thus, the least resistance path is upwards.
Chainlink IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
Declines will come back into the picture if LINK closes the day below the confluence formed by the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart. Besides, these losses will be confirmed if the MACD fails to make any considerable move above the mean line. On the downside, massive losses will occur if the price slices through the lower trendline.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.