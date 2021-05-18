- Chainlink price seems to be developing a bearish pattern on its 4-hour chart.
- If validated, LINK could experience a trend reversal after the last bullish impulse.
- A spike in selling pressure might see this cryptocurrency drop to $29 or lower.
Chainlink price sits at a pivotal point in its trend as the technicals point to a massive correction on the horizon.
Chainlink price to suffer significant losses
Chainlink price seems to be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on its 4-hour chart. But to complete the right shoulder of this bearish formation, LINK could first rise to $45 and then retrace to $29.
Breaking through the pattern’s neckline at $29 will confirm the bearish outlook and lead to a 44% decline. Indeed, slicing through this support level could see Chainlink price plummet to the 200-day moving average at $25.
If the selling pressure is significant enough, then LINK might dive further toward $16. This target is determined by measuring the distance from the pattern’s neckline to the head and adding that distance downward from the breakdown point.
LINK/USDt 1-day chart
Invalidation of the bearish outlook will come if Chainlink price manages to rise and stay above $45. Under such circumstances, LINK might retest the recent all-time high of $53.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum primed to resume its uptrend
Ethereum Classic price consolidation period could be coming to an end. ETC seeks to break resistance at $90 and march toward $132. Investors must pay close attention to the $82 support level because dropping below may invalidate the bullish outlook. Ethereum Classic price reached an all-time high of $180 on May 6. Since then, ETC entered a stagnation phase that could result in a 55% upswing.
MATIC sets up new all-time high at $2.18
MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.
Stellar eyes 26% bull rally
XLM price is currently indecisive as it bounces off a crucial support area. If the buyers pile up their bid orders, the chances of Stellar surging to new yearly highs are promising.
Cardano finds stiff support above $2
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.47. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.