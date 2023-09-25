Chainlink outperforms altcoins in September with dwindling exchange supply

Share:

LINK price climbed 25% in the past two weeks as Chainlink tokens leave exchanges and move to cold wallets.

Chainlink token supply on exchanges has decreased 16.4% over the past ten days.

Crypto analyst remains bullish on LINK token for a six month time frame, predicts strong performance in the next cycle.

Chainlink (LINK) has outperformed most altcoins in September with 25% gains over the past two weeks. LINK tokens are consistently being pulled out of exchanges and being moved to cold wallets, reducing the selling pressure on the asset.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst, Altcoin Sherpa is bullish on LINK in the long timeframe of six months.

Chainlink supply on exchanges declines 16.4%

Chainlink emerged as a top performer compared to other altcoins in September, with 25% gains since Monday, September 11’s intraday low of $5.747. Early on September 25, the token is trading at $7.231.

LINK’s price gain was accompanied by a declining supply across centralized exchanges. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, LINK supply dropped 16.4% over the past ten days. Typically, a reduction in an asset’s supply reduces the selling pressure on it and supports a bullish thesis.

Chainlink supply on exchanges drops

Analysts at Santiment explain that the tokens leaving exchanges are flowing to cold wallets, typically a physical wallet that is not connected to the internet. LINK tokens sent to cold wallets are therefore removed from circulation, unless they are sent to cryptocurrency exchanges for trading or profit-taking.

LINK’s movement out of exchanges to cold wallets is another driver of the bullish thesis for the altcoin.

LINK could outperform altcoins in the next cycle

Popular crypto analyst, Altcoin Sherpa informed his 196,400 followers that LINK is one of the altcoins that they consider holding for over six months. The analyst argues that Chainlink token is a strong one when compared to other tokens, in terms of price potential. Therefore, Sherpa considers holding LINK for the next cycle.

$LINK: Still 1 of the few coins that I would consider just buying a bag of and letting it sit for the next 6 months+, I think this is going to be a very strong one for next cycle. Core infrastructure for a ton of projects w. few competitors. #LINK pic.twitter.com/4MpnM8vuSB — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 25, 2023

At the time of writing, LINK price is $7.288 on Binance.