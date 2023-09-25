Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts

Share:

Arbitrum, Cardano, Pepe, Shiba Inu and Compound have notably low activity in their tokens, according to on-chain analysts at Santiment.

Analysts state that cold assets with low levels of activity in the past 90 days are in the buy zone.

Among 180 altcoins, ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB and COMP stood out as the coldest assets, as seen in the asset activity matrix.

Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.

The tool can be used to identify altcoins that are in the buy zone and likely have the potential to yield gains for holders. Based on data for the past 90 days, Arbitrum (ARB), Cardano (ADA), PEPE meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Compound (COMP) are the top five altcoins in the list.

ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB and COMP are in the buy zone

Analysts at Santiment classified altcoins as hot and cold, based on the activity in the protocol. Higher activity assets are associated with profit-taking and “selling,” similarly cold assets are in the “buy zone.”

Altcoins ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB and COMP, stand out in the asset activity tracker, as cold assets. These tokens have recorded notably low levels of activity from users, in the past 90 days.

In the chart below, a higher density of blue squares is an easy way to identify cold assets, similarly yellow, orange and deep orange squares help define hot assets.

Notable developments in the cold assets are Chainlink mainnet rollout on Arbitrum One, Cardano’s consistent development activity on Github, PEPE price recovery after mass sell-off by former team members, and Shibarium relaunch, among others. These developments are likely to catalyze a recovery in the assets that are in the buy zone.