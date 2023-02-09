Chainlink nears knee-jerk reaction after making new highs

- Chainlink price pushes to new highs for the year with over 8% on the books for Thursday.
- LINK could be at risk of a sharp decline as several red lights are flashing, however.
- With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tanking, Chalink price might be up for a brutal crash.
Chainlink (LINK) price sees bulls being dumb, def and blind to all the dangerous market signals that have been issued this week. Instead, LINK bulls are focused on the weakness of the US Dollar that is synthetically lifting LINK/USD higher. The multi-top resistance at $7.50 has been broken, and bulls are chasing price action higher toward the R1 at $7.82, where a firm rejection is awaiting them.
Chainlink price rally on Thursday is a sick one
Chainlink price looks either unaware or untouchable for the several tail risks and warnings that have been issued or have hit the wires this week. LINK bulls are advancing and pushing price action higher, triggering some red flags on several levels. Although it looks tempting to jump in and ride this rally higher, caution should be required as there are a few big bearish elements to keep in mind.
The first element is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the LINK daily chart, quickly shooting higher and will soon be pointing to be overbought, limiting any upside potential. A second element is the fact that the main cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are all on the wrong foot, putting questions on the sustainability and reasoning behind this move. Last but not least is the strong rejection Chainlink bulls are receiving against the R1 level, which bears could use to trigger a fade on Friday that could take the price back to $7.
LINK/USD daily chart
Nonetheless, LINK bulls could still prove their thesis by triggering a daily close above the R1. Traders in doubt would get convinced by that signal, and the rally could get another boost towards $8.67 at the monthly R2, before starting to have aspirations of going towards $9.52. Do not expect a breakout just yet, seeing the big bulk of tail risks that are at hand at the moment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
