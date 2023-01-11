- Chainlink price jumps over 10% in return for 2023 on Wednesday morning.
- LINK takes a small step back as traders await US inflation numbers on Thursday.
- Expect to see some difficulties to the upside as two big caps await bulls.
Chainlink (LINK) price action dropped 1% during the European trading session on Wednesday after booking nearly 10% gains since January 1. The small step back should not come as a surprise and fits with the timing and level at which Chainlink price action is currently trading. After the rejection and failed attempt to break above the pivot level for January, a catalyst will trigger to see bulls trading above that monthly pivot as global markets await the US inflation data on Thursday.
Chainlink price to perform a small fade in order not to overheat
Chainlink price was on a good track to break and close above the monthly pivot level at $6.25 but failed to do so. A sign on the wall already came on Monday when bulls were chasing the price action and received a rejection against that level, followed by a close below it. On Tuesday, a similar picture with bulls unable this time to consolidate above the monthly pivot and instead, turning into a small bull trap.
LINK could thus be in for a small fade and consolidation, which is good for the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as that was quickly moving toward the overbought area. For the time being, do not expect a broad sell-off as several market participants will rather wait for the US Consumer Price Index figures that measure inflation on Thursday, which may be used as a catalyst to boost price action back up again. Key levels for a pop higher are $6.25 and just above there at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SM) near $6.37. These levels need to be dispatched with before traders start to think about $7 near the end of January.
LINK/USD daily chart
A bigger risk to the downside could come if that bull trap gets activated due to a bigger and broader sell-off. That would not happen alone in LINK but would require a similar plunge for equities and rise in US Dollar strength.. If that happens, expect a full unwind of the current gains and to see price action dip below $5.50, with support near the $5.27 marker as a significant supportive area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
