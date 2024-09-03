Chainlink and Suhoio form a strategic partnership to explore tokenized assets and CBDCs across Asia

Chainlink announces a partnership with blockchain financial technology firm Suhoio on Twitter.

The partnership aims to develop use cases for tokenized assets and CBDCs in emerging Asian digital markets, including South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

The collaboration will focus on implementing Chainlink's CCIP Protocol for South Korean financial institutions.

Chainlink (LINK) announced a strategic partnership with Suhoio, a blockchain financial technology company in South Korea, on Monday. Chainlink's price rose 4% on Monday and trades at $10.71 on Tuesday. The partnership is focused on developing use cases for tokenized assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in emerging digital markets in Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

Chainlink partners with a South Korean blockchain company

On Monday, Chainlink, an Oracle Networks-based cryptocurrency, announced a partnership with Suhoio, a South Korean blockchain company, in a Twitter post.

This partnership aims to develop use cases for tokenized assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in emerging digital markets in Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and Thailand. The two companies plan to accelerate the growth of the digital asset market and support financial institutions' adoption of blockchain technology.

The collaboration will mainly focus on implementing Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) for South Korean financial institutions. This will utilize Chainlink's Proof of Reserve to authenticate prepaid payment reserves. Thus, on-chain Net Asset Value (NAV) data will be provided to evaluate the value of your assets in real time and manage the tokenized assets more efficiently. This move will benefit the project as the tokenization of real assets accelerates, and investors can invest in a wider variety of assets.

"We are also looking forward to making great strides in terms of financial inclusion. In particular, the introduction of CBDCs will make financial services more accessible to more people. Even those who could not afford a bank account will be able to access basic financial services through digital currencies, making them more accessible to the underprivileged." said Suhoio in its blog post.