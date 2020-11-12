- The US Federal Reserve is in the early stages of a possible CBDC.
- The European Central Bank looks to move ahead with its CBDC implementation.
Both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank released updates regarding their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) implementation. While the US Fed revealed that they are in the early stages of a possible CBDC implementation, the ECB potentially revealed that they are finally ready to move forward with the project.
US Federal Reserve update
Randal Quarles, the Vice Chair for Supervision at the Fed, revealed that its stance on CBDC implementation is still in the early stages. During this Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing, Rep. French Hill (R-AK) questioned Quarles on how the Fed's attitude has changed in recent months.
Quarles responded by stating that the Fed has long been interested in the prospect. Plus, the recent rise in government-backed payment systems worldwide has caused the Fed to look even closer at a possible implementation. Quarles said:
I still think it would be premature to say that we believe that this is a solution that the United States would need to implement. We're weighing pros and cons, there are pilot projects in place. This is still in the early stages. I wouldn't say we've changed our stance and believe that this is something the U.S. needs.
Fed chair Jerome Powell, on the other hand, has emphasized caution over speed. He believes that it’s critical to “get it right, as opposed to being first.” He also stated that the bank needs to make sure that the bank doesn’t pre-empt cash or private digital currencies.
ECB update
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde hinted that they could be creating a CBDC within a few years and it will have a significant impact on the euro zone’s financial sector.
During this Thursday’s virtual panel discussion, Lagarde said:
My hunch is that it [CBDC] will come. If it’s cheaper, faster, more secure for the users then we should explore it. If it’s going to contribute to a better monetary sovereignty, a better autonomy for the euro area, I think we should explore it.
Lagarde believes that it will take at least two or four years before the project can be launched. Regardless, the ECB took a significant step last month by launching a public consultation public consultations on the digital euro and experimenting with the new type of money. The final decision for full implementation will be made by the middle of 2021. Quite like Powell, Lagarde has also emphasized caution over speed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news
In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.
Another DeFi Project Bites The Dust: $2 million stolen from Akropolis
Akropolis is a decentralized platform that allows users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies or build their own projects. The Delphi app is a new DeFi yield farming platform created by Akropolis that enables users to earn rewards for Saving or Liquidity Provision.
Aave, Uniswap, and Year Finance take a beating due to investors' extreme greed
As Bitcoin continues climbing above $16,000, investors are becoming even more greedy. Altcoins have been taking a significant beating in the past month. It seems that bears are regaining control over the price of many DeFi tokens.
OMG Network price is ready for a pullback as technicals scream sell
OMG Network is the 37th largest digital coin with a current market capitalization of $500 billion and an averaged daily trading volume of $353 million. It is most actively traded on Binance and Huobi Global.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.