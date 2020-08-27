Breaking: BTC/USD jumps above $11,500 on FED's Powell comments
The first digital currency shot to $11,600 in a matter of minutes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his annual monetary policy speech during the 'Virtual' Jackson Hole symposium this morning. He announced a major policy shift, which implies that the central bank will be ready to tolerate periods of higher inflation. Basically, it means that the rates will be kept low for longer even if the prices start to increase.
The cryptocurrency community seems to have waited for the signal from Powell to start buying Bitcoin. BTC is often regarded as an anti-inflation instrument and a safe-haven during turmoils accompanied by growing prices and fiat currencies devaluations.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,490, down from the intraday high of $11,592. If the price manages to settle above $11,500 by the end of the day, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $11,800 and $12,000. However, a failure to maintain the bullish momentum will push the price back inside the recent rabe with the local support at $11,300.
BTC/USD 30-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three triggers that may send BTC to the moon
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $11,380 with the short-term bearish sentiments gaining traction. The First digital coin attempted a recovery above $11,400 and hit the intraday high of $11,486 during early Asian hours.
ETH/USD the bull among the bears, up 3% on the day
The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red except for a handful of altcoins such as Ethereum Classic that have been strong enough to record on the day. ETC is up on the day to trade at $6.70.
Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours.
ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.