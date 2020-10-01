The European Central Bank applied to register the term 'digital euro,' Bloomberg reports.
According to the information on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website, the application was submitted on September 22. The ECB representative confirmed the filing.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
The sluggish trading across the market seems far from over. The majority of cryptocurrencies are facing uncertainty, especially with consolidation taking precedence. However, some selected digital assets are decoupling from Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.
NEO poised for a remarkable rebound to $25
Over the past couple of weeks, NEO has been on a retreat from highs around $26. As the bearish wave swept through the market, bulls tried their best to hold NEO above various key support levels at $22 and $20 but failed.
ZIL goes up by ~45% since September 21
Zilliqa has strung together two straight bullish days. Previously on September 21, the price ($0.0137) reached its lowest value since May 20, 2020. Since then, the "Ethereum killer," has gone by nearly 43%.
THETA exhibits bearish tendencies
The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.