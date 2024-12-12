Caroline Crenshaw's renomination vote postponed, as crypto industry pays keen attention on voting procedures

- The US Senate postponed its vote on the renomination of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw.
- The decision stems from compliance issues with procedural rules caused by a shift in the initial timing of the vote.
- The Senate must vote on Crenshaw's renomination within the week, as Congress is slated to adjourn for the year in seven days.
The Senate vote on Wednesday regarding the reappointment of Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has been postponed due to a clash with procedural rules following a shift in the initial schedule.
Senate vote for renomination of Caroline Crenshaw is postponed
After a long day of anticipation, the Senate Banking Committee's vote for SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has been postponed until further notice.
The Committee was set to vote on the renomination of Crenshaw earlier on Wednesday morning but initially shifted the event to the afternoon due to attendance, the Committee's chairman, Sherron Brown, stated.
"Attendance is always a problem when there is no bipartisan cooperation on these nominees," Brown said.
Due to the shift in timing, the vote conflicted with a Senate procedural rule prohibiting any Senate committee or subcommittee from meeting after staying in session for two hours or after 2:00 p.m. EST, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret stated.
She also alleged that the shift to an afternoon vote might have been the work of certain committee members who may not be comfortable with being washed by crypto industry players.
However, Senator Tim Scott addressed this change, pointing out that it is a result of the current administration's lack of transparency.
"At the last minute, Democrats postponed a vote on President Biden's anti-crypto, climate activist nominees. These votes should be canceled altogether – and this dysfunction and lack of transparency is just a last gasp of this failed, lame-duck administration," Tim Scott stated in an X post on Wednesday.
A new voting date now has to be set within the next seven days as Congress will allegedly adjourn for the year after then. Crenshaw must pass a committee and a full Senate vote to be reappointed into the Commission.
If Crenshaw is voted back in, she will be eligible to serve in the Commission until 2029.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP breaks out of downtrend as RLUSD receives greenlight from New York regulators
Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Tuesday that the company received a green light from the New York Department of Financial Services on the launch of its stablecoin RLUSD.
Could Google's supercomputer crack Bitcoin? Crypto community maintains positive outlook
Bitcoin faced mixed sentiments on Tuesday after crypto community members spoke on the potential of Google's new quantum chip Willow's ability to crack blockchain networks and render the security of public key cryptography useless.
Crypto Today: Microsoft Rejects Bitcoin Reserve Plan, as Cardano, XRP Lead Market Rebound
Amid an escalating geopolitical crisis, the global crypto market crash on Monday saw over $1.5 billion worth of liquidations, triggering double-digit losses across top-ranked digital assets.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC to hold $100 support as traders deploy $10M of leverage
Litecoin price broke below the $110 level on Tuesday, down 20% in a frenetic 24 hours as rising geopolitical risks triggered volatility across global crypto markets.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.