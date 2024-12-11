Ethereum price today: $3,800

Ethereum ETFs stretched their inflow streak to 12 consecutive days as whale holdings grew by 340K ETH.

ETH options suggest a neutral market despite the bullish sentiment across the spot market.

Ethereum eyes move toward a new yearly high after bouncing off the $3,550 level.

Ethereum (ETH) is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.

Ethereum ETFs and exchange flows indicate bullish sentiment

US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded inflows of $305.7 million on Tuesday, stretching their streak to twelve consecutive days of positive flows, per Coinglass data. The sustained inflows have boosted their cumulative flows to $1.87 billion.

Notably, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) has seen eight consecutive days of inflows, raking in over $1.05 billion and stretching its cumulative flows to nearly $3 billion. This puts ETHA among the top four ETF launches of 2024 despite only going live in the third quarter.

On the other hand, investors withdrew over 130K ETH from exchanges in the past seven days following the recent price decline.

ETH Exchange Reserve | CryptoQuant

In the same period, whale holdings grew by over 340K ETH. The buying pressure may have come from bulls who saw the dip as an opportunity to scoop up ETH at lower prices.

ETH Supply Held by Whales (Exchanges Excluded) | Santiment

Despite the bullish momentum sentiment in the spot market, ETH options signal a neutral market sentiment.

In a Tuesday report, Sean Dawson, head of research at crypto options exchange Derive, noted that the probability of ETH smashing its all-time high and hitting the $5,000 level by December 27 had declined to around 8% from a peak of 16%.

"The trading of calls and puts for ETH is evenly distributed, suggesting a neutral market sentiment," said Dawson.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes move toward new yearly high

ETH bounced off the support level near $3,550 and has reclaimed the $3,730 level. The top altcoin is now attempting to move back above a key descending trendline extending from November 2021.

If ETH sustains a high volume move above this descending trendline, it could retest its yearly high resistance of $4,093.

ETH/USDT daily chart

ETH could overcome the $4,093 resistance level as most sellers at the level were washed out by the selling activity in the past four days. However, a failure to move above this resistance will establish it as a major selling level for traders and send ETH toward the support level near $3,550.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level and trending upward, indicating rising bullish momentum.

A daily candlestick close below $3,550 will invalidate the thesis.