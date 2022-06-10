- Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano recently revealed that the collapse of LUNA has prompted a change in the altcoin’s upcoming Vasil hard fork.
- According to a recent survey, Cardano is the most widely held cryptocurrency in the ongoing bear market.
- Analysts predict further correction in Cardano price, as the altcoin crumbles under selling pressure.
Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano has announced changes in IOHK’s plans for the Vasil hard fork in response to the LUNA crash. Hoskinson told the Cardano community that the de-peg and decline of Terraform Lab’s sister tokens LUNC (previously known as LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) have prompted developers to be more careful in implementing future upgrades.
Also read: There is still hope for Cardano price after 88% nosedive from all-time high
Charles Hoskinson makes note of LUNA crash
In a recent YouTube video, Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output HongKong (IOHK), the developers of Cardano shared a key update with the ADA community. Hoskinson said developers have taken note of the colossal crash of sister tokens LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST and implemented few changes in the upcoming Vasil hard fork.
Developers are more cautious than before, in the implementation of the hard fork combinator to the Cardano chain. Hoskinson was quoted as saying:
Our engineers are deep in the weeds right now and working real hard on Vasil. A massive amount to do, a huge amount of testing to do. After the collapse of LUNA, we decided to add an additional test harness to what we’re doing and think really carefully about some things. It’s taking a bit more time but we figured that the abundance of caution is well rewarded these days.
The Vasil hard fork is a key milestone for the Cardano blockchain, the event is expected to boost Cardano network’s scalability and increase the functionality of Plutus, the smart contract platform.
Cardano is the most popular altcoin in bear market
According to data from a recent survey by LondonRealTV, Ethereum-killer ADA is the most widely held cryptocurrency in the recent bear market. 80% of the survey participants picked Cardano’s native coin ADA to hold, in a bear market. Bitcoin and Ethereum received 11% and 5% votes respectively.
Proponents believe Cardano has outperformed its peers as the community looks forward to two key events - Vasil hard fork and Hydra upgrade. The upcoming upgrades are expected to boost the utility and scalability of the Cardano blockchain. Cardano is therefore considered an altcoin that has the potential to offer gains in a bear market.
Analysts reveal bearish outlook on Cardano price
Crypto analysts at CFDtrading have evaluated the Cardano price trend and identified a strong trend on the daily chart, 100-day timeframe. The moving averages reveal a bearish trend as the 20, 50, 100 and 200-day MAs are in a bearish alignment.
There is a divergence between Cardano price and RSI, implying the possibility of a trend reversal and a rally in the altcoin.
Cardano RSI over time
The 4-hour price chart shows a correction and bears continuing to dominate Cardano. The altcoin’s price range has traveled below the mean average line of the volatility indicators, at $0.628.
The SMA 20 curve is consistently above SMA 50 and the trend was bullish before the correction. With increasing volatility and decreasing RSI, analysts predict a further decline in Cardano price.
ADA-USD price chart
FXStreet analysts argue Cardano price is heading to the buy zone, for more information watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Investors won’t be happy with this Shiba Inu price move
Shiba Inu price is trading in a tight range above a higher time frame foothold without yet retesting it. If sellers take control, however, and puncture below it, a massive sell-off is likely to take place.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: There’s a BTC price crash looming
Bitcoin price is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.
SafeMoon price shows buy signals with high probability of big gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SFM could be heading next.
Terra's Do Kwon cashed out over $80 million per month before LUNA and UST collapse
Terraform Lab CEO Do Kwon is in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as the regulator has taken note of money laundering activities. The independent agency of the US government has launched an investigation into Terra's collapse.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.