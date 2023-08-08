Cardano whales anticipate ADA price rally, scoop up highest token volume since September 2022

Share:

Cardano whales and sharks that hold between 100,000 and 10 million ADA tokens are accumulating the altcoin.

Whale accumulation has hit the highest level since September 2022.

Cardano’s on-chain transaction volume is in a consistent uptrend, supporting potential ADA price rally.

Cardano (ADA) network’s whale and shark investors are rapidly accumulating ADA tokens. Accumulation of an altcoin by whales is typically considered bullish for assets. Cardano price is therefore likely to see a rally in the short term, based on whale activity and bullish on-chain metrics.

Also read: Ripple XRP gears up for a massive price rally as Korea’s prosecutors draw support for Terra LUNA trial

Cardano whales engage in ADA token accumulation

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, whales and sharks, two classes of investors holding between 100,000 and 10 million ADA tokens, have been scooping up the altcoin.

Whale accumulation has hit its highest level since September 2022.

Cardano accumulation by large wallet investors

There has been a consistent increase in Cardano trade volume over the past six months. The total volume of transactions is over 67 billion, the highest level since September 2021, and whale wallets have accumulated $116.1 million worth of Cardano tokens since May.

Cardano blockchain’s total value of assets locked has climbed to $207.56 million from $196.17 million, marking an increase of 6% since the beginning of July 2023.

Cardano TVL on DeFiLlama

The 24-hour trade volume on the Cardano blockchain is $11.24 million and has been consistently climbing over the past six months. The blockchain has upwards of 38,000 active users and combined with the rising trade volume and bullish on-chain metrics, these statistics fuel the thesis for a potential ADA price rally.

Cardano is trading at $29.21 on Binance, at the time of writing.