Cardano to outperform Ethereum as ADA ranks among the most developed cryptocurrencies

- Over 100 smart contracts went live on the Ethereum-killer blockchain network within 24 hours of Alonzo Hard Fork launch.
- Popular cryptocurrency analysts expect the Cardano blockchain to follow in Ethereum's footsteps and a bullish outlook on ADA.
- One of the biggest proof-of-stake blockchain networks, Cardano teases new partnerships in the pipeline.
Cardano has emerged as one of the projects with the largest Git commits over the past year. The blockchain network is gearing up to power more smart contract applications and emulate the success of Ethereum.
Faster development and exciting partnerships to push Cardano price higher
Alonzo Hard Fork's successful completion on September 12 marked the arrival of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain. A feat that was considered unattainable by a vast majority of the crypto community.
Polymarket, a global information market platform, lost $50,000 to Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano since the platform had bet against the arrival of smart contracts on the network until October 1, 2021.
You know what's really funny, Charles? @Cardano still not having smart contracts— Polymarket (@PolymarketHQ) July 15, 2021
We'll bet you $50,000 on Polymarket that you won't have live smart contracts for Cardano $ADA by Oct 1st
Time to put your money where your mouth is, Charles. Winnings go to charity of choice https://t.co/PPDN5oJCEb
Cardano believers who bet in favor of smart contract launch showed conviction in Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the company behind the blockchain network and Hoskinson, won over $1 million with the arrival of smart contracts on the Ethereum-rival network.
Yesterday @Cardano monumentally launched Smart Contracts & $ADA believers won >$1m on https://t.co/24cV56AYzg— Polymarket (@PolymarketHQ) September 13, 2021
At Polymarket, we believe in giving credit where it's due & sticking to our word. We stand corrected & donated $50k on behalf of @IOHK_Charles & the Cardano Community. https://t.co/0MfIUh9zZm pic.twitter.com/TqMLlCzEDh
When the smart contract functionality went live on the Cardano blockchain, over 100 projects were added in a single day.
In a recent tweet, Sidney Vollmer, Cardano's Head of Brand and Communications, teased that the partnerships that the blockchain network has lined up in the Cardano Summit 2021 event will blow people's minds.
Don’t really want to brag or anything but…— Sidney Vollmer (@SidneyVollmer) September 14, 2021
some of the partnerships we’re announcing at the #CardanoSummit will blow people’s mind.
Really grateful for the chances we at @CardanoStiftung have to change the world for the better, and have fun together.
Tune in. pic.twitter.com/rkNDky49cw
Based on a research report compiled by Outlier Ventures, a Venture Capital firm based in London, Cardano is one of the most developed projects (from a sample of 50) in the cryptocurrency ecosystem over two years.
The report correlates strong development activity and a higher number of commits with higher chances of success. Cardano has over 700 commits per month, up 24% from the previous year, against Ethereum's year-on-year growth of 10.5%.
Benjamin Cowen, a leading cryptocurrency analyst and trader, states that Cardano is currently in the accumulation phase between $1 and $3. Cowen believes that a large percentage of Ethereum's market capitalization comes from NFTs, DeFi applications and dApps.
Cowen argues,
Cardano does not really have that effect yet. It does not have that same level of network effect now...I do think that Cardano will grow with time, and I do think that as more utility is actually built out on the platform, that this will have a positive impact on the price.
FXStreet analysts predict that if ADA price remains above the crucial level of $2.2, the altcoin is ready to breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price exuded bullishness over the past week as it continued to rally without significant corrections. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit. Although the entire market looks bullish at the time of writing, things could turn awry if BTC witnessed a September 7-style crash.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA. Shiba Inu CEO reveals that Shibarium, Shiba L2 using Bone as native token, is currently under development.
AVAX price to hit new all-time high at $80 as Avalanche bulls take over
AVAX price rose exponentially after breaking out of a crucial resistance level on September 10. However, this uptrend was cut short as the markets collapsed on September 12, which led to a quick retracement. However, Avalanche seems to be back on track and ready to continue its rally.
XRP price awaits 26% upswing, but stiff hurdles may blindside Ripple bulls
XRP price appears to be headed for a 26% climb, but the hopes of a Ripple rally could be hampered by the multiple resistances that stand in the way of the bullish target. The cross-border remittance token could find substantial support, should the optimistic outlook be ruined.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.