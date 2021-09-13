Cardano Price Prediction: ADA is bullish above $2.50, bearish below $2.30

- Cardano price is at an area of inflection that could dictate the remainder of September’s trend.
- Ichimoku levels warn of imminent weakness and lower prices.
- Oscillators are mixed, with some supportive zones ahead.
Cardano’s price is very close to zones where it will need to decide on its present trend. Cardano will need to hold higher prices to prevent an overwhelmingly bearish event from occurring on the Ichimoku chart.
Cardano’s price must hold above $1.43 to remain bullish.
Cardano’s price action during the Monday session has been highly volatile. Several whipsaws have occurred, with one whipsaw occurring in conjunction with the Litecoin and Walmart fake news event. The Lagging Span (black line) on Cardano’s daily chart is the barometer to follow for identifying near-term price direction. As long as the Lagging Span has a daily close above the body of the candlesticks, then it is assumed that the trend remains bullish.
Cardano’s price is presently trading just $0.02 below the threshold it would need to close at on the daily chart. Two candlestick periods in front of the Lagging Span show two thin-bodied (harami pattern) candlesticks. If Cardano closes at the current level of $2.40, then it will open below the candlesticks. Because the Lagging Span is a sort of ‘trigger’ in the Ichimoku system. The target zone for shorts would be near the $2.05 value area.
ADA/USD Daily Chart
The short scenario can easily be invalidated. The Composite Index recently bounced off a historical support level and is about to cross above its fast average. Likewise, the Relative Strength Index is between the two oversold levels in a bull market (40 and 50). Thus, bulls will need to push Cardano’s price to a close above the Kijun-Sen at $2.58 to invalidate the current bearish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot technology adoption with NFTs and gaming could see DOT price double
Polkadot price is experiencing a sudden downswing as major sell signals emerge on multiple time frames. While the short-term outlook seems bearish, things are looking up for DOT in the future.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC approaches make-or-break point
Ethereum Classic price sliced through a crucial resistance level on September 7 and shows no sign of reversal yet. Moreover, a resurgence of buyers around another key barrier could trigger a new uptrend.
Uniswap plunges by 23% within a week, while SushiSwap gains visibility
Layer-2 solution Arbitrum One recently launched on mainnet, and Uniswap and SushiSwap were listed as the first two decentralized applications joining the protocol. The competition between the two has further intensified with Sushiswap's ecosystem development in recent months.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price appears to be retracing following its all-time high at $216 recorded on September 9. Although SOL defied market odds and rose to a record high while most cryptocurrencies plunged, the altcoin is correcting as its momentum has shifted to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.