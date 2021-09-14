Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to offer 28% profits
Cardano (ADA) price action has been consolidating in a pennant for a week now, and it looks to break to the upside with a potential 28% gain for buyers, back up towards $3.02.
Shiba Inu holds key support signaling SHIB run to $0.000009
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems primed for a rebound.
Ethereum Classic bulls in panic as ETC stands ready to shed 13%
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price was moving to the downside with sellers defending a red descending trend line with already three confirmed failed attempts from buyers to break the trend.
Arbitrum crosses $2 billion in TVL with rollups, ready to slash ETH gas by 50%
Arbitrum has emerged as a leading scaling solution for decentralized applications, offering 10 to 100x improvements in scalability depending on the transaction. The rising number of smart contracts on optimistic rollups are likely to cut Ethereum gas fees.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.