- Cardano price reacted off the daily pullback resistance at $0.455, signaling a short-term downtrend.
- Sideline investors can accumulate ADA at a support area extending between $0.363 and $0.349.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.317 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano (ADA) price is encountering resistance near the daily level at $0.455, indicating a short-term downturn. Investors waiting on the sidelines may consider accumulating ADA between $0.363 and $0.349, anticipating a subsequent rally in the coming days.
Cardano price could rally after retest of key support level
Cardano price broke above the descending trendline on July 12 and rallied 7% the following three days. After that, it was rejected by the daily resistance level at $0.445, and it declined 8.6%. It has attempted to break this resistance multiple times but has yet to do so. At the time of writing, it continues to retrace and trades 3% down at $0.393 on Thursday.
Investors looking for buying opportunities can do so at the daily bullish order block area between $0.363 and $0.349. A bullish order block area is where market participants, such as institutional traders, have previously placed buy orders. This order block area aligns with the trendline breakout point at $0.357, making it a key reversal zone.
Assuming Cardano's price bounces off the $0.357 level, it could rally 24% to retest its daily resistance at $0.445.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has briefly slipped below 50, its neutral level, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is on its way to doing the same. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
In case of an aggressive bullish outlook, if ADA closes above the $0.445 level, it could extend an additional rally by 26% to retest the 50% price retracement level (plotted from the March 14 high of $0.810 to the July 5 low of $0.318) at $0.564.
ADA/USDT daily chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), nearly 161,130 addresses accumulated 1.91 billion ADA tokens at an average price of $0.385. These addresses bought Cardano tokens between $0.379 and $0.391, which makes it a key support zone.
Interestingly, the $0.379 to $0.391 zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective coincides with the IOMAP findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
ADA IOMAP chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if Cardano's price makes a daily candlestick close below $0.317, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low on the daily chart. This development could see ADA's price decline by 10% to retest its daily low of $0.283 from November 1, 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
