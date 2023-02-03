Cardano Price Prediction: The market bottom no one wants to call

Cardano price continues to make new highs in its current uptrend.

Ada is up 70% since January 1 and could see a potential 118% upswing.

Invalidation of the bullish potential could occur from a breach of the swing low at $0.239

Cardano price is appearing more bullish than meets the eye. The technicals suggest a larger upswing for Cardano in the coming weeks.

Cardano price poised for gains

Cardano price continues to make gains in the crypto market, as the smart contract has risen 70% since January 1, reaching a new uptrend high at $0.4138. Despite the skeptical market sentiment for risk assets, Cardano’s Price action remains unfazed.

Cardano price is currently trading at $0.399, up 7% from the morning session. The digital token also broke out from a descending trend channel, which has been a key factor in its price action since 2021. Cardano was unable to break out of the Trend Channel between November 8, 2021, and April 1, 2022. According to classical technical analysis, the third breach of a trendline is typically considered the catalyst for a change in trend.

It is worth noting that the 70% rally was catalyzed from a bottom formed on the supportive side of the trend channel on January 1. Considering these factors, the ADA bulls mayh enough strength to challenge the halfway point of the previous downtrend. This swing trade could take several weeks to play out fully but has the potential for a 118% upswing targeting the $0.85 price zone.

ADA/USDT 3-day chart

However, the bullish potential could be invalidated if the 2022 swing low at $0.239 is breached. This would indicate a deeper counter-trend move, potentially targeting lower liquidity levels near $0.17, resulting in a 54% decline from Cardano’s current market value.