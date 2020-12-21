Cardano Price Prediction: ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility

- Cardano price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset trades right in the middle of the pattern awaiting clarity.
- It seems that bears have taken control of the short-term trend.
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days. It seems that bears are pushing Cardano price towards $0.14.
Cardano price awaits a clear breakout
ADA has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart and it’s trading at $0.152 at the time of writing. Bulls have lost the 50-SMA support level and it seems that the next bearish price target is the lower trendline of the pattern at $0.14.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
However, bears would still need to crack the critical support level at $0.14 in order to see a clear breakdown. Using the height of the pattern as a reference point, we can estimate the most likely price target to be at $0.1.
ADA IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows very little resistance to the upside. It seems that a breakout above the area between $0.157 and $0.162 can easily drive Cardano price towards $0.18.
That breakout would also represent cracking the symmetrical triangle pattern with a price target of $0.22 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
