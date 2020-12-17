Cardano price faces one final resistance level before a full-blown rally towards $0.20

- Cardano price is on the verge of a massive breakout as the entire market turned bullish.
- The digital asset needs to crack a critical resistance level located at $0.173.
Bitcoin had a massive breakout towards $23,800 for the first time ever and it seems to be dragging the market with it. Cardano price is up by only 13% since Wednesday, which means bulls still have a lot of room to the upside.
Cardano price needs to climb above $0.173 to reach a new 2020 high
Cardano has established a crucial resistance level at $0.173, which has been tested several times since November 24. This is the final resistance point before a new 2020 high above $0.183.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
Bulls should have the upper hand as the entire cryptocurrency market has turned bullish thanks to Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs. Since the price action for ADA hasn’t been as crazy as that of BTC – leaving the RSI below overextension levels, – the bullish outlook has more credence.
ADA IOMAP chart
Additionally, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no resistance above $0.16 up until $0.193, which again adds strength to the bulls. The most significant support area seems to be located between $0.153 and $0.158.
Bears need to see a rejection from the resistance level at $0.173 and a breakdown below the support range mentioned above for Cardano price to dive towards $0.14 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
