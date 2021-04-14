- Cardano price releasing from a symmetrical triangle today on heavy volume.
- The seven-week consolidation says the market doesn’t believe ADA is overvalued.
- 2018 high of $1.40 remains a challenge for speculators after three failed weekly rallies.
Cardano price pattern has shifted from a pennant to a symmetrical triangle after the consolidation moves into the seventh week. The upside potential is now relatively muted compared to the pennant, but the outlook remains bullish for ADA.
Cardano price currently lagging broader cryptocurrency strength
The IntoTheBlock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data reveals constructive support between $1.37 and $1.20 with 72.85k addresses buying 2.35b ADA in the range of $1.37 and $1.34. The range corresponds with the highs printed on March 20, March 26, and April 6.
ADA IOMAP chart
After 44 days, ADA is breaking out from a symmetrical triangle. The pattern projects a 38.5% gain from the declining trendline at $1.48, which equates to a price of $2.05 and is near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the March correction at $2.08.
If the rally gains traction beyond the $2.05-$2.08 range, ADA may rally to the 261.8% extension at $3.39.
ADA/USD daily chart
Of course, this new rally attempt above 2018 high, and the declining trendline may fail. Immediate, firm support emerges at the convergence of the rising trendline at $1.22 and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.19.
Any further losses would discover support at the 38.2 retracement level of the February advance at $0.95 and then the 100-day SMA at $0.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
