Cardano price looks overpriced, 17% nosedive likely for ADA

- Cardano price jumps over 2% in a slight recovery during the European session.
- ADA is unable to break back above the key pivot level.
- Expect Powell to come out with more hawkish rhetoric as markets were too eager and cheerful in January.
Cardano (ADA) traders need to face reality as markets are pivoting back toward a sticky inflation story, which contradicts the Goldilocks story that was the driving force in January. Confirmation came overnight with the Australian Central Bank (RBA) offering up a surprise hike of 25 basis points and guiding markets that more hikes are coming. Traders should brace for a possible halt or even hike of global inflation as the main driver in the decline of inflation, energy prices, is starting to stabilize.
Cardano price will be profitable either direction for traders what watch inflation
Cardano price has had a fun rally for January 2023, hitting nearly $0.421. Since the beginning of February, the trend has taken a step back as the central bank came out with the same message that inflation is still too high, and it looks like more troubling news is coming in the coming weeks. Crude oil prices are jumping from $73 back to $76 and look to have hit a floor in the process.
ADA has bounced back a little bit but is being capped by the floor that held on February 1 This is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.393. With Fed chair Jerome Powell set to take the stage later this evening at 16:00 GMT, it is difficult to believe that he would suddenly shift his course and come out dovish. Expect him to stay the course and keep channeling to the markets that more hikes will come depending on the data,ADA could be seen tanking toward $0.324 as reality kicks in.
ADA/USD daily chart
Should Powell’s speech be a game changer, expect a sharp jump higher, piercing through $0.388 and possibly testing $0.400. This will open the room for putting that price target of $0.421 back on the radar and bearing 9% gains. Any further upside will depend on further tail risks deflating in the coming days and weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends USD transfers, CZ says the issue is being resolved
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, has announced that USD bank transfers will be temporarily suspended. Only a small portion of the exchange’s users will be impacted by the interruption of the service.
Shiba Inu bulls watch for reaction in SHIB price as total value locked in ShibaSwap doubles
Shiba Inu ecosystem witnessed a slew of positive developments with the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s beta, rising total value locked in ShibaSwap and skyrocketing SHIB burn rate.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Ethereum Classic inching towards greatness?
Ethereum Cassic price is consolidating before what appears to be the next move up. Risk management should be considered moving forward, as the ETC price will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.