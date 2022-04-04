Cardano price gains bullish momentum as addresses with 100,000 ADA hit record high

- Cardano addresses holding above 100,000 ADA have accumulated 16.8% of the altcoin’s supply.
- Cardano price rallied past $1.23, analysts observed a bullish chart pattern in the altcoin.
- Cardano holdings by whales are declining despite signs of recovery in the Ethereum-killer’s price.
Cardano price is on track for a breakout as analysts observe a bullish chart pattern in the altcoin. There is a massive spike in Cardano holdings by mid-tier investors, with 100,000 or more ADA in their wallets.
Cardano price prepares for rally
Cardano price started its uptrend, breaking past $1.23 as after an accumulation of the altcoin by investors increased. Mid-tier investors who hold more than 100,000 ADA in their wallet have been steadily increasing their holdings of the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, these addresses account for a whopping 16.8% of the Cardano supply. Alongside a rise in accumulation by mid-tier investors, there is a consistent decline in whale holdings.
Cardano holdings of mid-tier addresses
Historically, as investors scoop up more Cardano from exchanges, it fuels a bullish narrative among investors. The supply of the altcoin held by mid-tier addresses is now at an all-time high, supporting the picture of rising demand for the Ethereum alternative, Cardano.
Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and noted a bullish chart pattern forming, called a symmetrical triangle. The pattern implies a bullish uptrend in Cardano price, while the circulating supply of the altcoin shrinks.
FXStreet analysts believe Cardano price performed a fakeout to collect liquidity. Analysts believe the top of the Ichimoku cloud is very flat and this makes it difficult for Cardano price to close above $1.23. Analysts argue that there is a strong hidden bullish divergence. Futher, the recent pullback in Cardano price could be considered normal, signaling the altcoin could continue its uptrend.
