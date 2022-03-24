Cardano price breaks past $1 while Charles Hoskinson’s vision of ‘thousands of DAOs’ fails to come to fruition

- Cardano price rallies 16% overnight, breaking past the $1 psychological barrier.
- Charles Hoskinson’s prediction of the number of assets on the network in 2020 came to fruition, the number of dApps is lagging behind.
- Hoskinson believes developers are waiting for the deployment of the Vasil hard fork on the Cardano network for their project launch.
Cardano price has posted double-digit gains and recovered from the price drop suffered over the past few weeks. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson admitted he was wrong about dApp rollout on the altcoin’s blockchain network.
Cardano price witnesses massive breakout, crosses $1
Cardano price has crossed the $1 psychological barrier and hit $1.15. The altcoin network has witnessed massive growth over the past few weeks. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano network, predicted “hundreds of assets and thousands of dApps” on the Ethereum-killer blockchain in 2020.
Hoskinson’s prediction has partially come true with millions of native assets issued on the Cardano network.
Remember when I predicted thousands of assets and DApps on Cardano? Well I was wrong, there are now millions of native assets issued and DApps are now in the hundreds. #SlowAndSteady https://t.co/mK4So6NHa1— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 23, 2022
Yet the number of decentralized applications on the Cardano blockchain continues to lag behind. Hoskinson believes that dApp developers are waiting for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork scheduled for June 2022 before launching on the altcoin’s blockchain.
Based on data from the crypto intelligence platform, DefiLlama, seven dApps are running on the Cardano network. These dApps have a combined $315.72 million in total value locked and exclude staked governance tokens.
Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted an uptrend in the altcoin. Gert van Lagen, a leading crypto analyst and trader, has set a technical target of $22 for Cardano based on applying the channeling method to the Elliot wave count. The analyst argues Cardano price could hit $22 between June 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022.
$ADA [1M]: Application of the channeling method to the #Elliottwave count I shared yesterday, yields that between June 1st and September 1st #Cardano could reach a value of $22.— Gert van Lagen (@GertvanLagen) March 24, 2022
This is a very strong technical target, not a prediction. pic.twitter.com/MOYrRnphLA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the United States.
Cardano price skyrockets with highest allocation in Grayscale's new smart contract fund
Cardano price has witnessed a major boost after months of downtrend. Analysts have a bullish outlook on the altcoin, predicting a continuation of Cardano's uptrend.
DeFi tokens VRSC, LRC, and SRM are mooning
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.