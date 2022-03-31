- Cardano price is on track to break past $1.35 and hit $2.
- Institutional investors are pouring capital into ADA as the demand for the altcoin increases.
- The value of on-chain transactions over $100,000 has increased by 5,000% since the beginning of 2022.
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000, indicating an increase in large wallet investor activity on the altcoin’s network.
Cardano price ready to breakout
Cardano price is set to recover losses as proponents witness a massive growth in the altcoin’s ecosystem.
Crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock has identified a fifty-fold growth in larger transactions with a value of $100,000 or more in the altcoin’s network since early 2022. Roughly 69 billion ADA tokens were transacted on March 28 alone, which is a sign of rising institutional demand.
Large value transactions on Cardano
Institutional adoption of Cardano is picking up at a fast pace as financial giants make moves to drive ADA adoption. For instance, WisdomTree, a New-York based exchange-traded fund sponsor, recently announced the launch of three new crypto ETPs, including one that tracks the performance of Cardano price.
The SEC-regulated asset management company Wave Financial announced the launch of its “ADA Yield Fund” with an initial investment of $100 million. The agenda is to provide liquidity and resources to meet the increasing demand for Cardano’s platform in the DeFi ecosystem.
David Siemer, CEO of Wave Financial, said,
We’re thrilled to continue breaking ground in the field of cryptocurrency through the creation of innovative new funds, and today we are launching what we believe is the first pure liquidity provisioning fund in crypto.
Santiment, a crypto analytics platform, believes large volume transactions have currently suppressed whale profit-taking on Cardano, fueling a bullish narrative for the altcoin. Historically, profit taking by whales increases the selling pressure on the altcoin, so this could be a bullish sign for the altcoin.
Whale Profit-taking on Cardano
A leading crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, believes Cardano price created a stable support floor at $1, based on its transaction history. However, the altcoin could face resistance at $1.36, where 690,000 wallet addresses previously purchased 6.41 billion Cardano tokens.
According to Martinez, if Cardano price successfully breaches the supply wall, it could surge towards its target at $2.
Transaction history shows that #Cardano created a stable support floor at $1, but on its way up it may face resistance at $1.36 where 690K addresses had previously purchased 6.41 billion $ADA.— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) March 29, 2022
Breaching this supply wall could help the #ADA surge towards $2. pic.twitter.com/kFCXKxqqHr
Analysts at FXStreet have also evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted a rally to $1.35, representing a 12% increase from the current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price needs to hold this level for new highs
ApeCoin price has seen a considerable thrust to the upside over the past ten days. However, the recent move into a supply zone is proving challenging for the bulls. Investors need to exercise caution as a failure to move higher could lead to a steep fall.
Loopring set for an explosive launch after flipping this resistance
Loopring price has set a stable bottom after the downtrend vanished on January 22. Since then, LRC has managed to flip multiple hurdles, turning them into reliable support levels. With the recent flip of a significant level, investors can expect the altcoin to trigger another run.
How these supply walls are preventing Algorand from moving higher
Algorand price has spent the past six days banging against the 2022 Volume Point Of Control door at $0.93. While ALGO did close above $0.93 on Sunday and has since traded above that level during the intraday sessions, bulls have been unable or unwilling to complete a close above $0.93.
MATIC price is still in an uptrend towards $2.00, but traders should be aware of these factors
MATIC price could be showing early signs of a pause in the uptrend. Traders should watch Thursday's closing candle before making any longer-term decisions. MATIC price has enjoyed a 12% rally this week. A close below $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.