Cardano Price Forecast: ADA price forms deadly pattern, suggesting further correction to $0.08

- The daily price charted the bearish engulfing pattern and has broken below the 200-day SMA ($0.0943).
- The IOMAP shows a moderate support wall at $0.082 on the downside.
After finding support at the $0.076 support wall, the price bounced up to $0.11 between September 23 and October 22. Since then, the price has dropped to $0.091. This Monday, the ADA daily price charted the bearish engulfing pattern and broke below the 200-day SMA ($0.0943). A further spike in Cardano's selling pressure could see it drop to $0.08 or $0.07.
ADA/USD daily chart
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) helps us visualize strong support and resistance areas. As per the IOMAP, there is a lack of healthy support walls on the downside. The only notable support lies at the $0.082. If the bears manage to take the price below that, it will go down to the $0.076 support line.
ADA IOMAP
Can the bulls flip the situation around?
The bulls can change the narrative by regaining the 50-day SMA ($0.098) and using it as support to aim for the 100-day SMA ($0.11). However, the IOMAP shows us that the strongest resistance barrier lies at the 50-day SMA. This barrier looks strong enough to absorb a tremendous amount of buying pressure.
Key price levels to watch
ADA bears will aim to break below the $0.082 support wall and go down to the $0.076 line.
The bulls will aim to conquer the 50-day SMA ($0.098). However, this barrier is solid and will require a lot of work to flip around.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
