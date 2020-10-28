Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano and Dash – European Wrap 28 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Weak hands shaken out before ultimate bullish impulse

Bitcoin hit new yearly highs on Tuesday, shining a light on the possibility of a rally to $15,000. The liftoff carried some major cryptocurrencies upwards, including Ethereum and Ripple. A few decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens also towered above the crypto horizon, such as Compound (COMP) and Curve Dao Token (CRV). Read More...

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops by 6.50% following rejection at $0.11 resistance line

After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected. On the downside, the "Ethereum killer" has good support at 50-day SMA ($0.0985), $0.095 and 200-day SMA ($0.0925). Read more...

Dash Price Prediction: DASH ultimate liftoff to $80 in the offing

Dash has held onto support at $65 since the beginning of September. However, recovery has not been forthcoming, with the resistance at $80 remaining intact. Buyers attempted to regain control of the trend in mid-October, but they seem to have lost the steam marginally above $75. Read more...