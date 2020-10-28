Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano and Dash – European Wrap 28 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Weak hands shaken out before ultimate bullish impulse
Bitcoin hit new yearly highs on Tuesday, shining a light on the possibility of a rally to $15,000. The liftoff carried some major cryptocurrencies upwards, including Ethereum and Ripple. A few decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens also towered above the crypto horizon, such as Compound (COMP) and Curve Dao Token (CRV). Read More...
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops by 6.50% following rejection at $0.11 resistance line
After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected. On the downside, the "Ethereum killer" has good support at 50-day SMA ($0.0985), $0.095 and 200-day SMA ($0.0925). Read more...
Dash Price Prediction: DASH ultimate liftoff to $80 in the offing
Dash has held onto support at $65 since the beginning of September. However, recovery has not been forthcoming, with the resistance at $80 remaining intact. Buyers attempted to regain control of the trend in mid-October, but they seem to have lost the steam marginally above $75. Read more...
XTZ facing potential bearish breakout towards $1.77
Tezos is trading inside an ascending parallel channel close to a breakout point. A bearish breakout has the potential to drive the price of XTZ down to $1.77.
The last time this indicator turned bullish LINK skyrocketed 300%
LINK is trading inside a daily ascending parallel channel. The MACD turned bullish on the 3-day chart for the first time since September.
Top 3 Gainers: COMP, UNI, and CEL jump 5% in the past 24 hours, potentially rising higher
The entire crypto market had a notable mini-bull rally in the past 24 hours. Top gainers include COMP, UNI, and CEL, which all jumped by more than 5% and targeting further bullish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.