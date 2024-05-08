- AI tokens could lead the new bull cycle, posting higher gains than several top cryptocurrencies.
- Gains in NVIDIA's stock price show a positive correlation with AI tokens.
- Continued interest in Artificial Intelligence may cause AI tokens to experience more gains.
Artificial Intelligence tokens are gaining momentum again after impressive gains in March. Recent price gains in NVIDIA have coincided with gains in Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), and Worldcoin (WLD), among several other AI tokens.
Also read: Crypto AI tokens post near double-digit gains amidst launches from NVIDIA, OpenAI and Amazon
AI tokens could be set for a rally
While some predicted the Bitcoin halving would be the breaking point for a new bull cycle, a recent rally in AI tokens could see them lead the altcoin season.
The continuous integration of AI-backed tokens has increased awareness of the possibilities that await the general blockchain ecosystem with them on board.
Artificial Intelligence tokens such as NEAR, RNDR, and WLD rallied amid instability in the price of top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Read more: Solana, Base and AI meme coins rally, are speculative tokens making a comeback?
Growth in chip manufacturer NVIDIA's (NVDA) stock price seems to show a positive correlation with some of these AI tokens. In the past week, NVDA rallied nearly 11% to $921 before settling at $904 on Wednesday. AI tokens have also seen similar price growth in the last seven days.
RNDR, the native token for The Render Network, a decentralized GPU-based AI solutions provider, rallied by 26% over the past week. Apple recently presented Octane X, the rendering software powered by RNDR, as the pro rendering app on the new iPad. Users can see the RNDR logo in the video on the iPad.
Near Protocol (NEAR) and Worldcoin (WLD) have both risen by nearly 13% and 16%, respectively, over the last seven days. In comparison, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB saw price growth of only 7.2%, 0.1% and 4.8%, respectively.
Also read: AI safety group proposes criminal liability on developers, tokens suffer steep declines in prices
Continued interest surrounding AI tokens integration into blockchain projects could likely lead to a continuous price rise. For example, Worldcoin began its World ID verifications in Peru on Wednesday and plans to expand operations to Mexico.
Tokens like FETCH, OCEAN, and AGIX, which recently formed the Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) alliance, have paved the way for a broader wave of AI solutions in the crypto ecosystem. The Fetch Foundation recently minted 1.4 billion FET tokens, valued at $2.96 billion, in a series of deposits on Binance. This action aimed to stir support for its ASI Token Exchange Mechanism, which occurred five days ago.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Base attracts Lion’s share of Ethereum deposits among Layer 2 chains, beats Optimism in TVL
Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 chain, has noted a spike in inflows to its blockchain this week. Nearly $20 million in Ether flowed into Base since Monday, nearly two times that of Arbitrum and five times as much as Optimism, its competitors in the scaling ecosystem.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51
Ripple lawsuit develops further as redacted version of SEC filing goes public. Ripple, SEC and related parties will file motions to seal material from the remedies-related filings by May 13.
FET suffers 2% decline as whales deposit Fetch.AI tokens to exchanges
Fetch.AI (FET) token will be the reserve currency of the Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), a merge of three Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects: Fetch.AI, Ocean protocol and SingularityNET.
Ethereum resume sideways move as Grayscale files to withdraw Ethereum futures ETF application with the SEC
Grayscale has withdrawn its 19b-4 application for an Ethereum futures ETF. SEC Chair Gensler says several crypto assets are securities as he waives off ETH classification question.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.