Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Cardano & Dash – Asian Wrap 28 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH sits on top of strong support barrier – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin Cash rose from $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. After that, the price dropped to ~$260, found support at the 100-day SMA and has gone up to $266.50, as of writing. Currently, BCH has two resistance walls upfront at $268 and $276. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops by 6.50% following rejection at $0.11 resistance line
After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected. On the downside, the "Ethereum killer" has good support at 50-day SMA ($0.0985), $0.095 and 200-day SMA ($0.0925)
Dash Price Prediction: DASH ultimate liftoff to $80 in the offing
Dash has held onto support at $65 since the beginning of September. However, recovery has not been forthcoming, with the resistance at $80 remaining intact. Buyers attempted to regain control of the trend in mid-October, but they seem to have lost the steam marginally above $75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH sits on top of strong support barrier
Bitcoin Cash rose from $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. After that, the price dropped to ~$260, found support at the 100-day SMA and has gone up to $266.50, as of writing.
Dash Price Prediction: DASH ultimate liftoff to $80 in the offing
Dash has held onto support at $65 since the beginning of September. However, recovery has not been forthcoming, with the resistance at $80 remaining intact. Buyers attempted to regain control of ...
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops by 6.50% following rejection at $0.11 resistance line
After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected.
MakerDAO Price Prediction: MKR aims at a potential price target of $700
MKR has been trading inside an ascending triangle for around 20 days, currently at $589, with a precise resistance level located at $604. The price got rejected several times from this upper boundary.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.