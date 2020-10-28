Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Cardano & Dash – Asian Wrap 28 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH sits on top of strong support barrier – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash rose from $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. After that, the price dropped to ~$260, found support at the 100-day SMA and has gone up to $266.50, as of writing. Currently, BCH has two resistance walls upfront at $268 and $276. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops by 6.50% following rejection at $0.11 resistance line

After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected. On the downside, the "Ethereum killer" has good support at 50-day SMA ($0.0985), $0.095 and 200-day SMA ($0.0925)

Dash Price Prediction: DASH ultimate liftoff to $80 in the offing

Dash has held onto support at $65 since the beginning of September. However, recovery has not been forthcoming, with the resistance at $80 remaining intact. Buyers attempted to regain control of the trend in mid-October, but they seem to have lost the steam marginally above $75.